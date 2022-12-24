Bobby Fish Comments on His WarGames Experiences, the Learning Process, and More

In light of the popular reception the match received during the most recent Survivor Series, Bobby Fish discussed his prior experiences with the WarGames stipulation match format in a recent interview on Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective.

He also discussed the evolution of talent and how it has benefited from studying the history of WarGames battles. Here are the highlights:

His introduction to the WarGames format:

“We were the first coming back for this generation and with NXT, and none of us really knew what the fuck we were doing on that first one. But, I felt like we got something halfway decent and we got better with each one, and each one had a little bit more story to it.”

The learning process Fish experienced with WarGames:

“I feel like we had an opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little bit more strategic without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling.”

The differences between the first WarGames match in ’87 and today:

“There was a lot more organic feel to those matches, good and bad. So, I think that’s the biggest difference between the two, is you really see that the business is just handled in a different way now as opposed to what it was then. But, I think they all have their own pros and cons.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: