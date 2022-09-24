Bobby Fish Debuts at Impact Victory Road (Video)

The former WWE NXT, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling star Bobby Fish made his official debut for Impact Wrestling tonight during the Victory Road event in Nashville, Tennessee. Fish left AEW on August 31 after his contract with the company expired.

Fish, who is 45 years old, was initially trained by Tony Devito, a star who had previously worked for ECW. Fish is best known for his tag team with Kyle O’Reilly, with whom he held the ROH, WWE NXT, and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Fish was also a contender for the ROH TV Championship at one point.

Here are highlights from his debut: