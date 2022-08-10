Bobby Fish Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE’s Creative

AEW star Bobby Fish, who was released from WWE in August of 2021, recently spoke with the Rewind, Recap, Relive podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish gave his thoughts on Triple H taking over the creative process in WWE:

“Hunter is brilliant. The time I spent learning under him, brilliant is the only description I can attribute to that man when it comes to pro wrestling. I’m happy to see things seem to be working out there in a more harmonious way. When I left, there was a lot of transition. It’s never fun to see people that you’ve worked with, and that you’re friends with, and you care about their success or their day-to-day, even office people and medical staff. You make friends with these people over the years and you want to see them in a good work environment and enjoying themselves. We certainly all were, at that time, when we were there and Hunter was the head coach or quarterback or whatever you want to call it. Those things changed, things got a bit wonky. I left after my release, so I can’t speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing, that things could return or maybe become something entirely new or different, but under him. I can’t see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that’s not going to be successful. I’m obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t Fightful for the transcription)