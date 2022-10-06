Bobby Fish Making His Pro Boxing Debut Next Month on Floyd Mayweather’s Card

Bobby Fish is set to make his pro boxing debut.

Fish will face Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deiji Olatunji on Sunday, November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, according to the Global Titans Fight Series.

“@thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh,” GTFS wrote on Twitter today.

Prempeh has a professional record of 2 wins and 3 losses, while Fish is making his boxing debut.

Fish, who turns 46 later this month, has been wrestling since 2002. On January 29, 2010, he made his kickboxing debut, defeating Justin Pierpoint by TKO at the Cage Wars event in his hometown of Albany, NY. Last month, he mentioned on his Undisputed podcast that he wanted AEW President Tony Khan to book him in a kickboxing match while he was with the company.

“Since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me, no less than five times, to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight,” Fish said. “It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about but I could never nail Tony down. In Tony’s defense, he’s a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is but I wanted permission to do a fight and I couldn’t get there with Tony.”

Fish’s one-year contract with AEW expired on August 31. He made his Impact Wrestling debut last month at Victory Road and is scheduled to compete in the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory on October 7 in his hometown. Fish will also work the Impact TV tapings the following night, but he had not yet signed a contract with the company.

You can check out the official announcement below: