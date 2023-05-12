Bobby Fish On If He’s Spoken To Tony Khan Since His AEW Departure, A Possible Return, More

Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Haus of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish shared his thoughts on Roderick Strong coming to AEW:

“I will just say this. I’m just happy to see my boys at work. These are, and have always been, legitimate, close friends of mine. I think that’s why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it. We were four guys who were tight and what you saw play out on screen was four dudes who had each other’s back, and that was marketable because it was real. I’m just happy to see two of my best friends back at work, with jobs, and able to support their families. This is real life stuff in this fictional world of pro wrestling. There’s real people here with real wives, real kids, real homes, real dogs, real bills.”

If he knows how Kyle O’Reilly is doing:

“Kyle’s doing good. Good recovery. Rehab is on an uptick. He’s doing better, but this is a slow recovery. I mean, I think the procedure and stuff Kyle had done was a long time coming. He’s tougher than nails, so what became his normal for years, what he put up with on a daily basis, and we being three of his closest friends, probably saw as much of it, outside of his wife, we saw more of it than anyone else. I think it was overdue. I just want him to have full recovery for his life. Screw wrestling. They got a new baby girl. She’s beautiful. He’s living that dad life right now so I’m happy for him”

If he will return to AEW:

I don’t know. I got my wife. I got my daughters. I got my dog. That’s my every day. Wrestling is literally, it’s a job. I still love it. It’s paying the bills and like, I’m just living my life, and dare I say my best life. I got married in July. There’s never an end to the work to be done on a home, so we’re always putting that in. Those are weekend projects. I’m living my best life. Whether or not that circles back around, you know, time will tell.”

If he’s talked to Tony Khan since he left AEW:

“No. Not really. I think the last time I crossed paths with him would have been at Jay Briscoe’s services.”

Speaking of Fish, he recently joined PWMania.com's Lewis Carlan for an exclusive interview and discussed WWE under Triple H, his current relationship with Tony Khan, differences between Triple H and Tony Khan, if he is open to working for ROH, why his time in IMPACT Wrestling lasted only one TV taping, if we can expect reDRagon to reunite eventually, if he is disappointed the Undisputed Era never got to the main WWE roster and so much more.

You can listen to the complete Haus of Wrestling interview below:



