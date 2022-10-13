Bobby Fish Reacts to Fans Taunting Him at Impact Bound for Glory

Bobby Fish discussed the reception he received when he made his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut at Bound For Glory in Albany, New York, which is Fish’s hometown, on the latest episode of his Undisputed Podcast.

When he entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, the crowd began chanting “CM Punk” and booed him. This came after he insulted and challenged the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion to a fight.

Fish said:

“You know, it’s become a thing I guess [Fish said in response to how the crowd reacted to him at Bound For Glory] and I don’t know. If you hate me, you hate me. I’m okay with it. If I come home and my wife’s still here, the rest of it, it’s all bullsh*t.

Totally different and they were [Fish compared the Bound For Glory crowd to the TV taping crowd]. You’re 100 percent right. Somebody tried to give me their child the second night. Like please, take my infant.”

