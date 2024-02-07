Bobby Fish Reportedly Heading To MLW

Fightful Select reports that pro wrestling veteran Bobby Fish is heading to MLW and is scheduled to compete at their Intimidation Games Event on Thursday, February 29th from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

The report also mentioned that Fish’s MLW signing was brought about by the company’s relationship with NJPW and former WWE star Matt Riddle competing in the promotion.

Fish previously competed for AEW, TNA, ROH, and WWE. He did wrestle for MLW in the past prior to his stint with All Elite Wrestling. Fish also has a storied history with MLW CEO Court Bauer dating back to their days in ROH.