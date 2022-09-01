Bobby Fish Reportedly Leaving AEW Soon, Company Not Renewing His Contract

It would appear that Bobby Fish is leaving AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Fish’s contract with AEW will soon come to an end, and there are rumors circulating that he will likely end his time spent working for the company at that point. According to reports, AEW officials will not be renewing the deal.

Fish’s most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3 episode of Dynamite, which marked the return of The Undisputed Elite. Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly attacked The Young Bucks in what appeared to be an attempt to start some kind of feud, but we have not seen any of them since then.

After suffering an ankle injury during his fight against Darby Allin on June 17 at Rampage, Fish was sidelined for a period of time earlier this summer, but he made his comeback with a victory over Blake Li during the tapings for Dark: Elevation on July 13, and that victory was broadcast on the episode that aired on July 18.

After being let go by WWE on August 6, 2021 as part of a larger round of budget cuts, Fish worked the first event for Battleground Championship Wrestling and then the MLW Fightland tapings on October 2. In the first round of the Opera Cup Tournament, he defeated Lee Moriarty, but in the semi-finals, he was eliminated by Davey Richards, who went on to win the tournament and become the MLW National Openweight Champion. Fish then made his AEW debut on the episode of Dynamite that aired on October 6, 2021. During this match, Fish challenged the then-AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, but he was unsuccessful. Later on that night, AEW made the announcement that Fish had signed a contract with the company. He got back together with Cole in November and O’Reilly in December, both after they had left WWE and made their debuts in AEW. After making their official comeback to tag team competition as reDRagon, Fish and O’Reilly were unsuccessful in their attempts to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Revolution in March and on the April 13 Dynamite.

You can read his recent comments about WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H by clicking here. In those comments, he says that he would go to war for Triple H. Additionally, Fish has just recently discussed how he’s been portrayed in AEW over at this link.

There is currently no information available regarding the specific date that Fish’s contract will be terminated, but it appears as though this will take place in the beginning of October. There is as of yet no information regarding the impact that this will have on Cole and O’Reilly, who are both still sidelined due to injuries.