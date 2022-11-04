Bobby Fish Set to Fight Again After Boxing Debut, Two-Fight Deal Confirmed

Bobby Fish will compete once more after his professional boxing debut.

On November 13, Fish will make his debut on the professional boxing circuit. He will compete for Global Titans against the Boateng Prempeh.

During an appearance on Backstage Pass at a Maryland Championship Wrestling event, he discussed how the opportunity presented itself to him and how he responded to it. He revealed that he has a contract for two fights and that after the fight on November 13, he would prefer for the following fight to be in either kickboxing or mixed martial arts (MMA).

Fish said, “I mean, it’s a two-fight deal. So I’m definitely fighting twice. This one has to be boxing. The next one, I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA because that’s what I’ve done. I’ve been doing martial arts since I was a kid and that’s what I love.”

You can watch the complete interview below: