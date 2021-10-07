Bobby Fish Signs With AEW

Bobby Fish has officially signed with AEW. Last night’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Fish make his debut, coming up short against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Fish later cut a backstage promo and gave Guevara props, but warned that it’s a matter of time before he takes the TNT Title. Fish also had words for Dan Lambert and the American Top Team fighters, calling them a bunch of goons.

AEW announced after the show that Fish is officially All Elite now. This comes after he was released from WWE on August 6.