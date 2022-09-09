Bobby Fish Speaks Out About His AEW Departure, If He’d Return to WWE, More

Bobby Fish recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Fish talked about why he’s not with AEW anymore:

“Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that would be needed for both sides to be happy. So yeah, I’m a free agent.”

Fish was asked if he would return to WWE:

“I don’t know. I’m open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I’m happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left a lot of friendships and whatnot, and things were weird there for a bit. So for them to be back in the direction of some normalcy and some positivity working for Hunter, I know I enjoyed it, I’m just happy for the people that I know that remained and then the people that have come back to work there. I’m happy that it’s a good place to be again.”

Fish also gave his thoughts on working with Triple H when he was in WWE:

“Awesome. Obviously, I knew who he was going into things. He was down to earth and a regular guy right from the beginning, so it made it way better than it could have been. When I was a kid growing up, I played football and that was my direction in life. There were coaches over the years who I would say I wanted to play well for as much as I wanted to play well for myself. It was important to me to come to the sideline and to know that the look they gave me or the words that they said, you know, I was doing it as much for myself as I was for them, and I feel like that was kind of the same thing that developed over time with Hunter and with Shawn Michaels.”

Additionally, Fish commented on why reDRagon vs The Young Bucks didn’t happen:

“I think the ball was dropped. You know, obviously, I’m biased in a certain direction. But like, I think you got to know what you have and you got to understand the value of your talent and what you have. To say that the process was mismanaged would be a monumental understatement, we were a proven commodity as a group, proven commodities as individuals, and yeah, I mean, don’t screw it up, stupid.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



