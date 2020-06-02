Bobby Fulton Provides Medical Update, Reveals Most Of His Cancer Is Gone

Bobby Fulton tweeted out an update announcing that most of the cancer was gone except for a small tumor.

At the start of the year, former member of the Fantastics tag team Fulton announced that he was beginning chemotherapy due to throat cancer.

He writes, “Most of my cancer is gone except for a small tumor. Please continue to keep me in your prayers and thoughts!”

Fulton was a multi-time champion across several different promotions including the NWA, UWF, Jim Crockett promotions, Smokey Mountain, and he’s a member of the WAR Wrestling Hall of Fame. We here at Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Fulton a speedy recovery.