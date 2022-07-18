Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:

“Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.

– NWA has announced the following:

We are proud to announce that NWA and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be joining us Monday, August 29, at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN! Known for being one of the most genuine people in wrestling both inside and outside the ring, Ricky Steamboat’s athleticism won over crowds while also winning him the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair in 1989. A multiple-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Match of the Year award winner, this is your opportunity to meet the legend himself! Limited meet & greet tickets include admission to the TV tapings and are now available at NWATIX.com!

Ricky Steamboat Meet & Greet VIP is $50 and includes:

– Photo and autograph opportunity with former NWA Champion Ricky Steamboat!!!

– Q&A with William Patrick Corgan and special guest NWA talent!

– Early entry and best choice of seats in the studio!

– Guaranteed admission to the TV tapings!