Bobby Lashley Addresses Love Triangle Storyline With Rusev And Lana In WWE

Bobby Lashley addressed his love triangle with Rusev and Lana in the WWE in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Lashley said, “I can say this, and I’ve said this several times before, but then again I’m very positive with everything. But I can honestly say it was 100% Lana that was able to make me feel comfortable doing it, and then to just try to do things, to really further that whole feud. She was on top of everything. She was always like, Alright, ‘I got a photographer over here. We need a photographer over here. We need to walk so the people see us together, so it’s not like something where they’re just like, oh, they don’t care about it.’ So I was like, alright, but all I’m thinking about is who am I supposed to wrestle or go smash? She’s like, ‘No, we need to come over here and take these pictures. We need to go do this.’ She was like, pulling me in all these different directions. And I was just like are you cool with all this? She’s like, yes, because she knows acting and she’s able to put herself into characters.

Lana is a sweetheart, and I know that some people were hard on her because it seems like she tries too much, she tries too hard, and sometimes it comes as not sincere to people and I think some people kind of jumped on her about it. But working with her, I think she’s a sweetheart and she really helped me feel comfortable in that role. I had nothing but respect for her for going through it, because she kept it very respectful. I was working with her and her husband, and she understood what the plan was, so she wanted to play her part.”

You can check out the complete interview below: