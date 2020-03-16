Bobby Lashley Addresses Status of Rusev Storyline

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Bobby Lashley addressed a possible Wrestlemania match against Rusev at Wrestlemania 36:

“Well, I mean, most of the card is put together. But, there are still a lot of things that I still want to do. I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don’t know what’s going to go on with Rusev and I. I don’t know if that’s done if it’s finished if it’s not finished. Man, there are many things that I want to do. There are so many people that I want to be in the ring with, that in the next few weeks, you’ll start to see a little bit of the old Bobby. You might see something big at WrestleMania, like a big matchup.”

“Man, I’m pretty basic, but I love to fight, I’m a fighter. I’ve wrestled my entire life. I’ve talked about doing the bare-knuckles fight, maybe next year, if Vince allows me to do it. I like to train, I like to fight and I like to wrestle. Since I’ve been back, they haven’t been able to see that. I feel like I’m getting back to my roots after this match I had with Zack Ryder. It kind of showed who I am, and what I’m about. I think the next few weeks leading up to WrestleMania, I think you’re going to see more of that.”