Bobby Lashley And MVP Talk Kofi Kingston Match, Lashley Asks: Who’s Next?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley says it’s back to business with his dominant win over Kofi Kingston at last night’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Money In the Bank saw Lashley destroy Kingston on his way to retaining the WWE Title, with Kingston barely getting any offense in. In the post-match interview below, Sarah Schreiber asked if Lashley’s fire was fueled by Kingston’s recent comments on Lashley losing his edge.

“You know what, it’s not even about that, man,” Lashley responded. “Just like I said last week, it’s back to business. So, back to business means, I’m going to be ready to knock down whoever you tell me to knock down. Line ’em up, P.”

MVP added, “The Chief Hurt Officer has spoken. He made very clear what our mission statement is. Normally I would love to say so much, but everything that needs to be said was said out there tonight with Kofi’s prone body, which might still be out there. Back to business.”

Lashley is rumored to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam on August 21. That match may be set up during tonight’s RAW as Goldberg is expected to return on the show. Lashley used Goldberg’s signature catchphrase in a post-show tweet. He wrote, “UNTOUCHABLE!! WHO’S NEXT? #MITB”