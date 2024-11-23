Bobby Lashley Believes Ricochet Would Be A Great Member Of The Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Bobby Lashley appeared on the Lame Guys podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Ricochet would be a great member of The Hurt Syndicate.

Lashley said, “We’re going to put an ad in Indeed. I love Ricochet. I think everybody loves Ricochet. You see that guy in the ring, he’s ridiculous. I think Ricochet would be a great option. I don’t know if he’s going to be that person. Does he have that dog in him? We asked him several times and he goes, ‘I do. I do. I do.’ Everybody says that. What’s cool about him is he runs into the same category I did. I was such a babyface and people still see me as a babyface. When I’m with the Hurt Business and I link up with MVP, they’re like, ‘Alright, he’s a heel.’ It helped me because having a heel manager helps a babyface make that switch. Roman (Reigns) and Paul (Heyman). Ricochet could be. With him, it would be a different kind of grit that he would have. That’s what we did with Cedric. Cedric’s stuff is so pretty and flashy, we’re like, ‘Stop it. Just smash this dude in his face.’ At the same time, I still pull for Lio. I think Lio would be awesome in the group, too. Either one of those guys would be incredible in the group.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)