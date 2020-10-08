Bobby Lashley Comments On Being Put In Uncomfortable Angles In WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bobby Lashley commented on being put in uncomfortable storylines during his return to WWE:

“For me, I had to figure out the why. A lot of times people don’t want to figure out the why. I think part of the why for me is when I came back, they wanted people to hate me. But also, I think it’s just getting me to loosen up a little bit. I trained so long with wrestling and it was always shut up and I trained. I was always a shut up and train type of person. I busted my ass and let what I do speak for me. I was a workhorse and I was always a quiet person. I think when I came back they said, we need to embarrass him enough to break out of his shell.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)