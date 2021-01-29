Bobby Lashley Comments On Brock Lesnar and How WWE Has Changed

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and here are the highlights.

Brock Lesnar: “I like the Brock match up. I’ve heard it is not happening several times. I don’t know why. Whatever the case is, maybe he’s not coming back. Maybe he has other focuses in the company. I don’t know. I like the matchup. Another person I would like to tangle back with is Braun (Strowman). Braun’s always a huge deal and he’s one person that can disrupt a little bit of stuff in The Hurt Business and I loved fighting him the first time.

What has changed about WWE since his first run with the company in 2005-2007: “I think right now they focus a little bit more on the show aspect of it versus the competition and the fight. I know that when I went in before, I was having matches with JBL, Booker, Mark Henry, Benoit and all these different guys. It was a contest. It was a competition. It looked like we were in there fighting and we were in there battling. It was a different style. Right now, I think there’s a lot of focus on some of the other things, some of the theatrical parts of wrestling. It’s a good thing. You have to change with the times so you get a little bit of both. I think that’s what we’re doing with The Hurt Business. We are trying to bring back that old, rougher style, hurt you, beat you up style of wrestling, and mix it in with what they got going on now.”