Bobby Lashley Comments On His WWE Championship Reign

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the milestone of 100 days in his reign. He wrote-

“100 Days as your #AllMighty @WWE Champion! Count ‘em by the hundreds going forward because this reign isn’t ending soon!”

Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz in a Lumberjack Match that took place back on the March 1 RAW episode. He is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on June 20, inside the Cell. Per the stipulation, if McIntyre loses he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Lashley also tweeted a warning to McIntyre this week. He wrote-

“This is it @DMcIntyreWWE. You lose, you’re done! No third or fourth or fifth rematches. D O N E [fist emoji x 3] #WWERaw @WWE”

