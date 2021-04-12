Bobby Lashley Comments On Status Of The Hurt Business Faction

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Bobby Lashley commented on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander being kicked out of the Hurt Business:

“It was something very special. In the wrestling business, it’s very seldom that really special things come together and you see so many people get behind it. Ultimately, business is business. Originally, the Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself. We brought people on that deserved a chance. They took it and ran with it, but the Hurt Business is not over. We’re just making some adjustments. In the next few weeks, we’ll see how those adjustments pan out.”