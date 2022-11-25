Bobby Lashley Currently Filming New Reality TV Show

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show.

Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and discussed his side hustle, real estate flipping. He revealed that he and his team are currently filming a reality TV show about how they flip houses.

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses,” Lashley revealed. “And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit.”

There’s no word on when the show will air or which networks will be interested in it.

Lashley will compete in the Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday, alongside Austin Theory and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins.

The following is the complete interview with Lashley: