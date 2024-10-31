Bobby Lashley Debuts On AEW Fright Night Dynamite

Bobby Lashley has arrived!

“The All Mighty” made his long-awaited debut on this week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite show in Cleveland, Ohio.

MVP made the call to Lashley seconds after Swerve Strickland defeated Shelton Benjamin in the main event of the show.

Lashley came to the ring and along with MVP and Benjamin, laid out Swerve and Prince Nana while fighting off security that tried to come to the ring to help.

As the show was going off the air, MVP got on the mic and said, “Guess who’s back in business?”