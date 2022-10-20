Bobby Lashley Denies Leaving WWE in 2008 Due to Pay Issues, Explains How He’s Changed

Bobby Lashley has addressed long-running rumors about quitting WWE in 2008 due to a financial dispute. When interviewed by RainmakerNYC on YouTube, Lashley was asked about the rumors that his departure from the company was due to a money issue, which he denied. The highlights are below:

The biggest difference in him since his last WWE run:

“I’m older. [laughs] No, older, wiser — I mean, there’s there’s a little bit of everything. There’s a different kind of training that you have when you’re a little bit of an older athlete. You know, I take care of myself a little bit more, I have different — just different thoughts. Before when I was younger, it was like, yeah, early lifestyle, money you run around doing a whole bunch of different things. Now, I’m more of a businessman.”

If he originally left WWE over a pay issue:

“No, that’s 100 percent not true. I was making a tremendous amount of money then. There was other issues and other things going on. It was an opportunity for me to go fight, and legitimize my character a little bit. So I fought for eight years. Fought under [Scott] Coker and Bellator, and Strikeforce, and everything else. And now coming back, I take all that with me and that just kinda legitimizes my character a little more.”

You can watch the interview below:



