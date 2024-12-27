Bobby Lashley Discusses Adding New Members To The Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including adding new members to The Hurt Syndicate.

Lashley said, “Oh boy. I do not know. We are taking applications right now. I said that we were gonna put something on it Indeed because a lot of people have been wanting to join. When we first came to AEW, we kind of extended the invitation out to a couple guys and they just didn’t understand the magnitude of that invitation. That was like when you watched Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and you got the gold ticket? When you watch anything where you have the opportunity to have that gold ticket that ticket to stardom that winning lottery ticket, that’s what it was getting that that card from MVP.”

On wanting to let people fight for it:

“At this point we’re gonna pull it back. We’re gonna let people start fighting for it and we’re gonna find that last person. ‘Cause we’re looking for one person. So we’re gonna let everybody kind of fight for it and then when we find the right person, then that person is going to have his ticket to stardom.”

You can check out Lashley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)