Bobby Lashley Discusses an Injury He Suffered Last Year

Bobby Lashley was a standout in WWE during the pandemic era, as he was booked as a top star as WWE Champion and co-founded The Hurt Business with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

Lashley discussed working while injured in 2021 on Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling podcast.

“I wrestled half of the year last year with a torn rotator cuff. Seventy-five percent tear in my rotator.”

It was believed that Lashley would have to get surgery for the injury earlier this year, which was why he lost the WWE Title without being pinned in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. He let it heal on its own and returned at WrestleMania.

Lashley lost the United States Title to Seth Rollins on last week’s episode of RAW. He is slated to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: