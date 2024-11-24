Bobby Lashley Discusses His Goal To Win The AEW World Title

AEW star Bobby Lashley appeared on the Lame Guys podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his goal to win the AEW World Title.

Lashley said, “I want to be either defending the title or fighting for the title. I’ve won the ECW Title, WWE Title, TNA Title. AEW Title. I want to get it because I can, based on history, background, and who I am, I can have that title and it would be justified. More importantly, it’s something for other guys to work towards.”

On being an immovable object:

“I’m not an easy person to get to. When you get to it, you don’t necessarily want to be there. I want to get the title match and I win and win, but now I have the title match and it’s ‘Oh shit.’ Once I do that, I think it would be good for a lot of people at AEW to have that immovable object to get over. I can be that for a lot of people.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

