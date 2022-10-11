Bobby Lashley Discusses the Differences in His Promo Style Between His Two WWE Runs

WWE star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about his interview style in his second run in WWE as opposed to his first time in:

“When I first came in, I was hard hitting, soft spoken. I mean, that’s me. I’m a quiet person. I don’t need to push my weight around or anything like that. I’m confident in what I can do and that’s my character.”

“When I went there before, I was grabbing the microphone and I was just having fun and they had people writing for me. They were saying, ‘I want you to say this, this, this, this, this, and then look at it.’ I was like,’So this guy’s gonna come up and shove me and slap me, and I’m supposed to say, dog gone it. I’m gonna get you later.’ That’s just not what I would do.”

“I think just to have the ability to be yourself was the thing that I took with me when I left and I came back. That and then just being comfortable. It was like one of those things where you can’t do wrong if you feel that it’s right. Sometimes you can’t just go by what is supposed to happen. You gotta go by what you feel and that’s what I started doing. I started feeling things as opposed to just forcing it down people’s throat. So I think that was a big change with me, and people wanted to see something with me, so I gave it to them.”

You can listen to the interview below: