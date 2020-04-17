Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre Trade Tweets Over Colby Covington

Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had an exchange on Twitter today over recent comments made by UFC fighter Colby Covington.

The exchange came after Covington made headlines earlier this week for saying he expects to be in pro wrestling in 2021 some time. He later said he’d like to face McIntyre.

“Me and Drew McIntyre is a good match-up. He’s a big guy, but it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and everybody knows the big the fight is in me,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “So, I just think I can beat any man alive right now and I’m the best in the world, so they need to let me go over there and make wrestling real again.”

The BT Sport Twitter account for WWE programming re-posted those comments and McIntyre responded. Drew taunted Covington and brought up his loss to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Drew wrote, “Surprised you’re still running your mouth @ColbyCovMMA after what @USMAN84kg did to it…”

Lashley responded to that tweet and joked that Covington might upset Vince McMahon’s “Chosen One” if he kept on.

Lashley wrote, “@ColbyCovMMA be careful you might upset ‘The Chosen One’ [face with rolling eyes emoji]”

McIntyre then responded to Lashley and brought up his storyline issues with on-screen wife Lana.

“Don’t you have marital problems to be worried about?,” Drew responded.

Lashley quickly responded and said he still has Drew’s back. He wrote, “Easy man I was just letting him know. I still have your back Champ @DMcIntyreWWE [thumbs up emoji]”

Covington hasn’t responded to Lashley or McIntyre as of this writing, but he doesn’t tweet much. You can see the full exchange between the WWE RAW Superstars below:

@ColbyCovMMA be careful you might upset “The Chosen One” 🙄 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 17, 2020

Don’t you have marital problems to be worried about? https://t.co/RnIjO5g4Lt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020