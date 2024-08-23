Bobby Lashley Explains His Comments On Vince McMahon And Triple H

Following his departure from WWE, Bobby Lashley addressed his future in pro wrestling as well as previous statements about Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Lashley made waves when he appeared on The Laboratory podcast, stating that he had a connection with McMahon that he did not have with Triple H, and McMahon recognized him.

Lashley stated, “If I say the wrong thing right now….I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in me. There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince looked at me like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his ass off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand.’ He looked at me like a star. I like Vince. I haven’t really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I’ve tried to, but we haven’t really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

While appearing on The Bo and Them Show, Lashley revealed that he is in talks with a boxing promotion about fighting. However, he intends to wrestle. He is expected to reunite with MVP and Shelton Benjamin, with AEW being the most likely landing spot.

Lashley also explained his comments on McMahon and Triple H. He stated that he has never badmouthed anyone or the business and wishes to clarify his remarks.

Lashley stated, “I said something where I had more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H, and everybody was going after me. Vince did this and Triple H did this. It was a very simple, innocent comment. When Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don’t know what anybody does in their personal life. And where I work, that’s what I concentrate on. And when we were there, Vince was always trying to pull a different side of me. So there were different things I did at that time when I was in the wrestling business when Vince was in charge…”

What Vince told me was I want to see different layers of you… He was like man, there’s so much more to you, so I want to make you feel uncomfortable on TV so that we can get those different layers. So I had a different relationship with Vince. When Triple H came on, we didn’t really get a chance to sit down. He didn’t get a chance to get to know me.“

It’s unclear exactly when Lashley will make his wrestling return.

(H/t to F4WOnline for the transcript)