Bobby Lashley Has Signed With AEW

Fans can look forward to another Hurt Syndicate member joining AEW.

Shelton Benjamin appeared a week after MVP made his AEW debut. MVP appeared on Dynamite last week in a promo segment with Prince Nana to deliver a message to Swerve Strickland.

This week’s program featured a backstage segment with MVP and Nana. MVP stated that he does not deal with complaints but rather has a president of his “complaint department.” Benjamin appeared and asked Nana if there was an issue before walking off-screen with MVP.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Bobby Lashley is set to join the promotion after all three men signed contracts a few weeks ago. MVP is expected to primarily manage both stars.