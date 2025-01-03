Bobby Lashley Highlights The Hurt Syndicate’s Plan To Dominate AEW

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including The Hurt Syndicate’s goal in the company.

Lashley said, “We’re not trying to be anything. I think everybody thinks, ‘Oh, you gotta be in—wrestling terms—babyface or heel.’ No, it’s not. No, we don’t. What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to take everything that we can from this business by any means necessary. Whether you like it or love it, that’s up to you. Some people chant, ‘We hurt people.’ Some people chant against my opponent. It really doesn’t matter to me. Our goal is still the same. We got a plan. We have a vision and we have expectations that we set upon ourselves that we will achieve.”

You can check out Lashley’s comments in the video below.

