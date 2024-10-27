Bobby Lashley Hopes For Omos’ Return To WWE TV: ‘He Deserves The Chance’

Former WWE star “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, where he talked about a number of topics including how Omos should be on television and how he hopes the former WWE Tag Team Champion gets more opportunity.

Lashley said, “He should (be on television). Unfortunately, I don’t know. The way things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity. I hope me saying that gets him that opportunity. A lot of people haven’t had that opportunity and a lot of people went separate ways with him. I don’t know what’s going on right now. There are a lot of really good talent that left.”



