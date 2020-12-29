Bobby Lashley Hypes WWE Royal Rumble Spot, Comments On Drew McIntyre

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley says he’s coming for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

As noted, Lashley announced on last night’s RAW that he will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next month. He joins SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan as the only names confirmed for the Men’s Rumble as of this writing. Lashley took to Twitter this morning and issued a warning over the WWE Title.

“The one title that’s eluded me my entire career is the WWE Championship. Next time I have the opportunity to get a shot at @DMcIntyreWWE, I won’t miss. I’m officially entering the #RoyalRumble, and the Hurt will follow! [fist emoji] #WWERaw #TheHurtBusiness,” he wrote.