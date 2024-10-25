Bobby Lashley: “I Was Offered A Mike Tyson Fight”

Former WWE star “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, where he talked about a number of topics including how he was also offered a fight with professional boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson.

Lashley said, “I was offered a Mike Tyson fight also. I was offered Mike Tyson several months back. I was like, ‘Hmm, that would be a good fight.’ People asked me the same question, ‘Can I beat Mike Tyson?’ I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, I can beat Mike Tyson,’ but I would like to do the fight. That’s what it’s all about to me. As a competitor, as a fighter, I’m going to take a fight that comes my way. If it makes sense, I’ll do it.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)