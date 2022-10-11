Bobby Lashley Interested in Reuniting The Hurt Business at Some Point

WWE broke up The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in early 2021 despite their success during the pandemic era. They kept Lashley and MVP together because Lashley would have MVP as his manager as he was pushed as a top star.

MVP supported Omos, who had a feud with Lashley earlier this year.

When questioned about being one of the best performers on Raw during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lashley put over the WWE roster. He said that was what excited him to win the United States Title. Before saying that he hopes to reunite the group, he praised a number of wrestlers.

“Some of my closest friends, even favorites, the Hurt Business. MVP is there with Omos. Shelton Benjamin is still doing his stuff. Cedric is there. I’d like to bring that group back together at some point in time.”

After being attacked by Brock Lesnar on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Lashley lost the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins.

You can listen to the interview below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)