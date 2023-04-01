Bobby Lashley Issues WrestleMania 39 Open Challenge Following Battle Royal Victory

The winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Bobby Lashley, has issued a challenge for WrestleMania 39.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lashley eliminated Bronson Reed to win the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. After being scheduled for a WrestleMania match against Bray Wyatt, who is currently out with an unknown injury, Lashley was added to the Battle Royal. Photos and videos from the Battle Royale can be seen by clicking here.

Lashley took to Twitter after winning the Battle Royal to issue an open challenge for WrestleMania 39.

“Surprise, surprise. Look who just won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal,” he said. “Was there any doubt in anybody’s mind who was going to win that? The Almighty… you can’t have a WrestleMania without The Almighty. My weekend is free. Let’s see who’s really ready for a real challenge. Let’s see who wants to step up and get some from The Almighty.”

Lashley captioned the video, “I’ll say it once again… I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! [fist emoji] @WWE #SmackDown”

It was previously reported that WWE had a backup plan for Lashley, with talk of Lashley working a match/segment with LA Knight and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) was in town for WrestleMania 39, as PWMania.com previously revealed, but the presence of Wyatt could not be confirmed.

