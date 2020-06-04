Bobby Lashley Looks Back At Storyline With Rusev

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and discussed how there was no proper end to his recent feud with Rusev. Lashley ended up taking Lana from Rusev and they feuded until mid-January. Rusev was then taken off TV until he was released along with other company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19 in mid-April. Lashley admitted that he didn’t think the feud ever reached a real conclusion.

“I don’t think it had a proper conclusion,” he said. “I think there was so much we could do. We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them.”

Lashley said he didn’t know why the feud ended so abruptly without The Bulgarian Brute getting his revenge. Lashley praised the former WWE Superstar said they were at the point where Rusev needed to get payback.

“I really don’t know what happened to tell you the truth,” Lashley said. “I think we were at the point where the revenge needed to happen and it didn’t. I don’t know where we could have went or where we were going to go with it. I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev. I’ve seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him.”

Rusev will be free to sign with whoever he wants after July 15 when his 90-day non-compete clause expires with WWE. Lashley is currently feuding with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and will challenge for the title at WWE Backlash on June 14. WWE has been teasing a split between Lashley and Lana.