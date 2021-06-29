Bobby Lashley Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods were both held off this week’s RAW episode. There’s no word on why Lashley did not appear, but MVP noted during his face-off segment with Kofi Kingston that the champ was on a much-deserved vacation. Woods was held off this week’s RAW to sell the beatdown he received from Lashley in last Monday’s Hell In a Cell match.

WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW will feature Lashley vs. Woods in a non-title singles match. Kofi will be in Woods’ corner, while MVP will accompany Lashley to the ring.

This week’s RAW saw Kingston engage in a war-of-words with MVP, which ended with Kingston delivering Trouble In Paradise to MVP at the bottom of the ramp after MVP tried to use his cane. MVP claimed during that segment that he is not medically cleared for action. It’s worth noting that the “Lashley’s Ladies” group of local Florida fitness models were with MVP on this week’s show.

Kingston is scheduled to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.