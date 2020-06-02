Bobby Lashley On Facing Drew McIntyre At Backlash, AJ Styles’ Birthday

– WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles turns 43 years old today while wrestling veteran Lex Luger turns 62 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky turns 39.

– Last night’s RAW ended with Bobby Lashley trapping WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the Full Nelson after Drew’s win over MVP. Lashley took to Twitter after the show with a warning to the champ.

“Try all you want @DMcIntyreWWE…I’m not letting go at #WWEBacklash,” he wrote.

Lashley and McIntyre will do battle for the WWE Title at Backlash on June 14. Drew hasn’t responded to the warning as of this writing, but you can see Lashley’s full tweet below: