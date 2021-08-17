Bobby Lashley On Facing Goldberg At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and was asked how he feels about defending the strap against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam on Saturday. Fishman mentioned how Lashley still wants to get his hands on Brock Lesnar.

“You feel the excitement when Goldberg walks to the ring,” Lashley responded. “I was there. After I beat Keith Lee on Raw, Goldberg’s music came on and the whole place erupted. There is no question about his star power. It was something that was needed in my career to have this kind of match. When Goldberg comes, he looks toward those big matches. I don’t know what is going on with Brock, but we have several different pay-per-views throughout the year. SummerSlam is not the biggest one. It is one of the biggest ones. There are still options to maybe see some of these big matches everyone wants.”

Lashley was also asked about his expectations going into the SummerSlam match with Goldberg.

“I have a lot of respect for Goldberg for what he has done in his career,” Lashley said. “It really doesn’t matter if Goldberg is in shape or ready or can do a longer match. That is irrelevant. It was like the last pay-per-view I was in. It didn’t matter if Kofi was in shape or ready to have a long match. It was just me beating him up for however long I wanted to beat him up. It’s the same thing here. He can take a break and relax because the outcome will be the same. Me kicking his ass for as long I want to kick his ass. If it’s 10, 15, 20, 30 minutes, I can throw him around for as long as I need to do it.”