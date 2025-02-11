Bobby Lashley On Facing Jon Moxley: “It Is Only A Matter Of Time”

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with the Sporting Tribune about several topics, including the fact that it is only a matter of time before he faces AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Lashley said, “I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step.”

