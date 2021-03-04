Bobby Lashley On His WrestleMania 37 Match, Plans For The Hurt Business

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Khal of Complex and said The Hurt Business wants to dominate and establish a legacy in WWE.

We noted before how The Hurt Business did a post-RAW championship photo shoot with MVP at the front of Lashley with his newly-won WWE Title, and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander posing with their RAW Tag Team Titles. Lashley was asked about The Hurt Business holding gold and about what their plans are moving forward. Lashley also revealed that the group is looking for a female Superstar to recruit. We want dominance and a legacy. That’s what we want,” Lashley said. “Another thing that we talked about, we don’t even know if we want to go there, but I’ll throw this out: Is there a female that’s going to join the group? We thought about that. We have some definite names. And if we did go that route, I think we’re all in agreeance of who we would love to have a part of us. Can’t really say right now, but that’s something that’s [inaudible]. So we’re trying to play with it, so we’re coming at all different angles.”

Lashley was also asked about his WWE Title defense at WrestleMania 37, and if he’s thought about who he might face. He named Drew McIntyre, pointing to how McIntyre has already defeated Brock Lesnar and everyone since then. Lashley is also still interested in facing Lesnar.

“The first one up is man [is] Drew. Drew’s been an amazing champion,” Lashley said. “He beat Brock, and ever since then, he’s been just mulling through people. They always say, to have a good good guy, you have to have a good bad guy, and I’m perfect with Drew. Because Drew’s not going to punk me, he’s not. I look forward to having an incredible match with Drew because we will steal the show. The WWE Championship, me and Drew, that’d be incredible. A lot of people also throw some other names in the hat. One person that we haven’t seen for a long time is Brock, we don’t know where he is. Sup with him? Everybody thought about that fantasy match up with me and Brock for so many years. Well, I got the WWE Championship. He’s going to come back, [and] he’ll usually come back for a title. Anything can happen from now until then.”