Bobby Lashley On Signing With AEW And Reuniting With MVP And Shelton Benjamin

Featured below are some of the highlights from Bobby Lashley’s interview on this week’s episode of “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” where he talks about signing with AEW.

On joining AEW:

“So I have a good friend that was working with AEW before, Dan Lambert. He was American Top Team. He was in AEW for a while. Dan’s one of my favorite people in this world. He helped manage me through fighting and everything like that, has always been just a great friend first and foremost. I talked to Dan, and we kind of discussed different options, and I asked him about Tony, because I didn’t know, you don’t know anything about Tony if you don’t know him. So I was like, ‘Oh, what about this Tony guy?’ And a lot of things that he told me about him, I was just like, I can respect that. He said he’s got kind of like little personality like you in a sense where he goes out of his way to be nice to people he really likes. He’s a genuine person. He told me pros and cons and I was like man, I’d love to be able to meet him. But at this time, I was talking to MVP, and I was talking to Shelton, and we were like, let’s run this back. Let’s run the group back. Let’s do it. We have that option. We’re all out at this time. So let’s see if we can go and do this the right way.”