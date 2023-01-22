Bobby Lashley on The Rock: “If He Comes Back, It’ll Be Good for All of Us”

Bobby Lashley has spoken out on The Rock’s possible comeback to WWE.

WWE had been hoping for months to have The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 39 this year. The Rock has to respond to WWE about his status for the show by the middle of January, ahead of the Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39 is not set in stone, although he does not appear to be wrestling owing to a lack of time to get into the kind of fitness he believes he requires for a match.

Lashley told Sportskeeda that he doesn’t know if Rock will return, but that it would be excellent for the organization if he did because of his Hollywood notoriety.

“What would it mean to the company? The Rock is a huge star. So, of course, if he comes back, it’s going to bring a lot of notoriety to us, and being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he may be back. I don’t know. I have been asked several times if The Rock is coming back. We don’t know anything. I don’t even know what I’m doing next week. I can’t really tell you what The Rock is doing, but of course, everybody would love to see The Rock. He’s a huge star. So if he comes back, it’ll be good for all of us.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)