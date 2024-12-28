Bobby Lashley On What Sets The Hurt Syndicate Apart From Other Factions

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including what sets the Hurt Syndicate apart from other factions.

Lashley said, “It’s something that in the wrestling business is not too prevalent in its authenticity. Most people don’t understand what we have. A lot of times you see groups in wrestling and those groups are just people that are thrown together for no particular reason. Then it’s like, all right, there’s all these guys running around doing stuff and the minute they’re done, they’re all like dispersed. They don’t talk to each other. They don’t know each other. They’re not friends with each other. They’re just doing it for the show. I think when people see us, they think it and they know it’s different.”

On his friendship with MVP and Benjamin:

“I mean, MVP, Sheldon, they’ve been good friends for years. We actually do stuff together. We went to the fight here in Dallas a few weeks ago—Jake Paul, Mike Tyson. We went to that thing. But we do things together. Sheldon’s down in Cancun, he just sent me a message he was like, ‘Hey, man. Come down, have an opportunity to go on vacation.’ I might run down there and hang out with him for a little bit. That’s the kind of people we are. We’re actually genuinely friends. So when we do that, we’re constantly talking on how we can build this and how we can make this work for AEW and what we can do for AEW. So it’s something different and I think the crowd knows and it’s something refreshing for them to see.”

You can check out Lashley’s comments in the video below.

