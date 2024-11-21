Bobby Lashley Opens Up About Joining AEW And Reuniting The Hurt Syndicate

“Part of it is because Tony did tell me that I had opportunities to do other things. If I do want to tackle that fight and do another fight, whether it’s boxing, bareknuckle, MMA, he’ll give me the opportunity to. Then, all my other projects that I’ve been working on. That was part of it, the opportunity to do other things.”

“Then, I looked at it, and I was like, man, we talked about Hurt Business and what we could have done with it, the Hurt Syndicate now. I was like, ‘If I’m going to go out, there are certain ways I want to go out.’ I didn’t get an opportunity to go out the way that I wanted to putting guys over having a feud with those guys. Another avenue I could be happy with is to be able to work with P and Shelton again, being able to run with that and have fun with it. Ultimately, we are a group that is good for the company. We have the ability to be able to build talent. If you go into a feud with us or you’re on the mic against P, you have Shelton, me, whoever else we bring on. You have a lot of obstacles. You don’t have to take out all of us because it’s a lot to take out but you can go in there and battle and box with us, it will raise your value and put you at a different level. Ultimately, the numbers might get you, but if you are that guy, you can possibly beat us all. I want to have some fun for the last few years and help some guys and elevate some guys.”

