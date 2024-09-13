Bobby Lashley Possibly Teases Joining AEW

Could Bobby Lashley soon be “#AllElite.”

As noted earlier this week, there have been rumors of “The All Mighty” and fellow former members of The Hurt Business, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, being in talks with All Elite Wrestling.

Lashley took to Instagram with a post that has added to the speculation.

On Thursday evening, he shared a photo via Instagram that featured him holding world titles in WWE, ECW and TNA, along with a message that reads, “”The journey is far from over.”

Could the AEW world title be next?