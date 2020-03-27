Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month After Returning From South Africa

Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lashley was originally scheduled to be on the March 16 RAW in some form to participate in the build for the Black feud, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Lashley had been in South Africa the week before, to do promotional work for the tour that was moved from May to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and because of his international travels, he had to be quarantined when he returned, according to the Observer.

Lashley vs. Black was reportedly taped this week to air on the two-night WrestleMania 36 broadcast in early April. We noted before that Lana being available for WrestleMania actually led to WWE putting Lashley back on the WrestleMania card, in the match with Black. Lana had been away filming the “Cosmic Sin” sci-fi action movie with Bruce Willis in Georgia, but because of the coronavirus impact on Hollywood work, she was available earlier than expected. Lana’s availability led to the decision to move forward with Lashley vs. Black, which has had no build.