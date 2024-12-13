Bobby Lashley Reflects On Heated Feud With Vince McMahon In ECW

AEW star Bobby Lashley appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including his feud with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in ECW in the mid-2000s.

Lashley said, “I never understood what he was saying at the time. I was like, you’ll get it all back, what are you talking about? You guys have me down. But that was a great story, and he taught me a great story. The whole crowd, [were] just like, kill him. And then the minute I grabbed Vince, boom, they were on me. So it took it away. We had a lot of heat with that story. Of course when he won the ECW title and he came in wearing a do-rag.”

